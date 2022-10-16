Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tredegar Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 79,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,958. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $341.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.92. Tredegar has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $13.19.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $275.62 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.10%.

Tredegar Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tredegar

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from Tredegar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tredegar during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Tredegar by 21.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tredegar by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 24,472 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tredegar by 22.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Tredegar by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,350,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,500,000 after purchasing an additional 156,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

