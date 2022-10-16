Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Short Interest Up 34.0% in September

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the September 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 689.0 days.
Trelleborg AB (publ) Stock Up 1.2 %
OTCMKTS:TBABF traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. Trelleborg AB has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44.
About Trelleborg AB (publ)
