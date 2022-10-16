TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the investment management company’s stock.

TPVG has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 165,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,773. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $398.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.68.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 43.80% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $27.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.74%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.70%.

In other TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu bought 10,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $473,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 398,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 28,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 22.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

