Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Triton International stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.57. The stock had a trading volume of 444,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,993. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Triton International has a 1 year low of $48.64 and a 1 year high of $72.34.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.95 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 31.58% and a net margin of 43.30%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 25.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRTN. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 140,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after buying an additional 88,649 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Triton International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 112,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Triton International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Triton International by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Triton International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

