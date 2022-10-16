Truist Financial Trims Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Target Price to $30.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LSPD. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.41.

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.55. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $102.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.85.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $173.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

