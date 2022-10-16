TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ TRST opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $639.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $47.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.55%.

Insider Activity at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In other news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.90 per share, with a total value of $59,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,452 shares in the company, valued at $8,108,270.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,778.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,085.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Mccormick purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.90 per share, with a total value of $59,220.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,452 shares in the company, valued at $8,108,270.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,135 shares of company stock valued at $137,034 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.