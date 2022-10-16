Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

TNP traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $17.60. 236,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.08. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The shipping company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $153.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.51 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

