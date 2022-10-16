Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TSGTY remained flat at $49.80 during trading hours on Friday. 279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677. Tsingtao Brewery has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $52.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

