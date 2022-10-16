UFO Gaming (UFO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $52.02 Million

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last seven days, UFO Gaming has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. UFO Gaming has a market capitalization of $52.02 million and $172,986.00 worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UFO Gaming token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UFO Gaming alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,353.11 or 0.27740349 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010837 BTC.

About UFO Gaming

UFO Gaming’s genesis date was June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UFO Gaming is www.ufogaming.io. UFO Gaming’s official message board is theufotoken.medium.com.

UFO Gaming Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UFO Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UFO Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UFO Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UFO Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UFO Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.