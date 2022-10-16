Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Ultralife stock opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.13 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 16,400 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 856,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 40,052 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $189,445.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 840,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,869.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 16,400 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 856,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 87,300 shares of company stock worth $406,787 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Ultralife by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ultralife by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Ultralife by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 970,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 11,812 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

