Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $193.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.09. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $186.89 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

