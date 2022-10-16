Uniswap (UNI) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.69 billion and $54.66 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $6.15 or 0.00031775 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00023187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00266790 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000641 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 70.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001284 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005147 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00016968 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.06599222 USD and is down -3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 500 active market(s) with $67,102,313.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.