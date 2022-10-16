United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus downgraded United Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded United Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UAL traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $35.47. 11,114,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,549,129. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.58.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.