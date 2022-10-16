United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on United Community Banks to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.98. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $212.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.19 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 30.10%. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,419,000 after purchasing an additional 672,434 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,304,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,773,000 after purchasing an additional 548,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

