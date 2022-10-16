United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United Natural Foods Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of UNFI opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

