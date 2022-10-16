UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.85-22.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.89. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $21.85-$22.05 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $513.13 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $421.50 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $523.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $479.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $592.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.