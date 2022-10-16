UNUS SED LEO Market Capitalization Tops $4.28 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $4.28 billion and $2.99 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for approximately $4.49 or 0.00023359 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 4.48020356 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $2,648,617.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

