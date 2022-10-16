USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Shares Sold by Morling Financial Advisors LLC

Morling Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the first quarter worth about $176,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

USAC traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $17.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,055. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $171.46 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -724.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on USA Compression Partners in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on USA Compression Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

