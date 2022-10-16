USDD Reaches Market Cap of $766.41 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. USDD has a total market cap of $766.41 million and approximately $68.60 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One USDD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USDD Profile

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 766,214,545 tokens. The official website for USDD is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

