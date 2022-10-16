USDX [Kava] 24 Hour Volume Hits $211,720.00 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00004787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $102.25 million and $211,720.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,143.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.41 or 0.00571534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00253532 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00052250 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00060250 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001558 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.91285596 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $241,434.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

