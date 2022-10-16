Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $83.50 on Wednesday. Utah Medical Products has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $133.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.65.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTMD. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

