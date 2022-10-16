V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,164 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of V.F. worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,578,614,000 after buying an additional 6,021,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $213,383,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,365 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth $83,806,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VFC stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.95. 5,348,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,250,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $78.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

