Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 306 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.7 %

WM stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,117. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.64. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

