Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.28. 1,166,568 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.75.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

