Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.54% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 650,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,994,000 after buying an additional 42,146 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,401,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 497,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,276,000 after buying an additional 92,051 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,470,000 after buying an additional 59,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,326,000 after buying an additional 116,205 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.98. 28,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,816. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58.

