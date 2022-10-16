Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,444 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 233.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,111,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,829,000 after acquiring an additional 207,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ESGV traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.41. 249,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,872. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $88.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.80.

