Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Morling Financial Advisors LLC

Morling Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after buying an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after buying an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,032 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $130,586,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,468 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $36.31. The company had a trading volume of 24,741,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,294,648. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.28.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.