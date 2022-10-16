Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Verastem Stock Performance

Shares of VSTM opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. Verastem has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 100.92% and a negative net margin of 2,007.44%. Analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Verastem in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verastem in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Verastem in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

