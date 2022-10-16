Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Verbund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verbund from €126.00 ($128.57) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Verbund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Verbund from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verbund currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.50.

Verbund Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OEZVY opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. Verbund has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $24.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98.

Verbund Company Profile

Verbund ( OTCMKTS:OEZVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

