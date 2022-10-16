VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $174.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.98. VeriSign has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $257.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.22.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,086,779.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,848. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,102,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,222,000 after buying an additional 1,003,179 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,496,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.