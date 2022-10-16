Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Short Interest Update

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 631,300 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the September 15th total of 427,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter worth $910,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 29,510 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVTL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 216,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,562. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42. Vertical Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

