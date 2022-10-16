Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 141,243 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,243 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.37% of Molina Healthcare worth $224,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 11.2% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,383,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 94.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 20.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MOH traded down $5.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $351.86. The stock had a trading volume of 516,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,081. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $362.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $338.18 and a 200 day moving average of $315.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Woys sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $8,202,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,839.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,456 shares of company stock valued at $85,368,311. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

