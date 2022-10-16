Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,820,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,730 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Cisco Systems worth $333,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $216,873.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,681,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.20. The company had a trading volume of 19,572,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,251,942. The stock has a market cap of $165.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.82. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

