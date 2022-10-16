Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,369,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 631,732 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $237,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 350,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,944,000 after buying an additional 201,744 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in V.F. by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.95. 5,348,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,250,526. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $78.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 77.82%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VFC. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

