Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $266.23 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,388,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,085 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $266,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $4,802,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.58. 1,410,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,832. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.84. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLT. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

