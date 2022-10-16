Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $305.93 Million Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,142,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 240,058 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.63% of Flex worth $305,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Flex by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Flex Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of FLEX stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,788,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,479. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $19.63.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 23.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $2,302,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $1,003,151.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 326,798 shares in the company, valued at $5,764,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,927.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,768 shares of company stock worth $3,931,302 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.