Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $350.65 Million Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,277,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,238 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.47% of Genpact worth $350,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Genpact by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,440,000 after buying an additional 1,999,617 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth about $41,520,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,836,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,165,000 after buying an additional 581,658 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 1,580.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 304,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,252,000 after buying an additional 286,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,817,000 after buying an additional 285,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:G traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.43. 894,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,533. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genpact in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,422,253.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,219.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,422,253.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,645,269. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

