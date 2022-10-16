Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,064,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 456,989 shares during the period. Packaging Co. of America comprises approximately 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.27% of Packaging Co. of America worth $421,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.71. 554,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,824. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.