Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 271,035 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,188,281 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 271,035 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation, National Association makes up 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $365,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 344,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.2% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 591,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,130,000 after purchasing an additional 111,636 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 43.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,520,000 after purchasing an additional 115,356 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 0.9 %

ZION traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.14. 1,689,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,160. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.53.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at $520,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.