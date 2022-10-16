Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 85,229 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,913,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 85,229 shares during the period. Leidos comprises about 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.86% of Leidos worth $394,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 71.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,369,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,518,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,676,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,496 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 69.9% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 961,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,892,000 after buying an additional 395,558 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Leidos by 2,130.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 338,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,827,000 after buying an additional 322,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Leidos by 21.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,389,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,052,000 after buying an additional 247,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Shares of LDOS traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,618. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.08. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.96%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

