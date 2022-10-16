Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 953,902 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,766,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 953,902 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.00% of Steel Dynamics worth $249,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,154,201,000 after purchasing an additional 801,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,579,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,937,000 after purchasing an additional 131,147 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $199,835,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,515,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,398 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of STLD traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,550. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.00 and its 200-day moving average is $77.96. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $100.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 20.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.