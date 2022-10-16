Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Short Interest Update

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the September 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Video River Networks Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NIHK remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 36,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,859. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 611.25 and a quick ratio of 611.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. Video River Networks has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.17.

Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. Video River Networks had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 118.46%.

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc, a technology holding company, operates and manages a portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics asset businesses and operations in North America. The company's target portfolio businesses and assets include operations that design, manufacture, install, and sell electric vehicles, power controls, battery and wireless technologies, residential utility meters and remotes, and mission-critical devices.

