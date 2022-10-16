VirtualMeta Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $277.00 (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. VirtualMeta has a total market capitalization of $61.64 million and approximately $277.00 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. One VirtualMeta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VirtualMeta alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,345.13 or 0.27708544 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010822 BTC.

VirtualMeta Profile

VirtualMeta was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.0268016 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VirtualMeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VirtualMeta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.