Visa (NYSE:V) PT Lowered to $220.00 at Truist Financial

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $253.81.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $182.62 on Thursday. Visa has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $345.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.70 and a 200 day moving average of $203.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,030 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,092,940,000 after acquiring an additional 200,057 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,598,996,000 after acquiring an additional 135,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,597,558,000 after acquiring an additional 555,107 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.