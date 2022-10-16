Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VSH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $863.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 33.5% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 58.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

