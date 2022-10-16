VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE VOC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.11. 79,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,371. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $137.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.50. VOC Energy Trust has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $8.86.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.77% and a return on equity of 95.32%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VOC Energy Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $513,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

