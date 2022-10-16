VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

VOXX International Stock Performance

VOXX International stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. VOXX International has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International

In other VOXX International news, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle purchased 5,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,936.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 563,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,746.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other VOXX International news, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle acquired 5,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $33,936.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,746.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $66,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,290.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 268,564 shares of company stock worth $2,366,261 in the last three months. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in VOXX International during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VOXX International during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VOXX International during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in VOXX International during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in VOXX International during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

