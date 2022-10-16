VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.
VOXX International Stock Performance
VOXX International stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. VOXX International has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in VOXX International during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VOXX International during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VOXX International during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in VOXX International during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in VOXX International during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.
VOXX International Company Profile
VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.
