Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $24.86 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $4.37 or 0.00022616 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $104.54 million and $24.86 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,342.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002747 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00020682 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00051976 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00057348 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00022973 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.21261755 USD and is up 2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $23,754,988.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.