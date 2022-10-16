Walken (WLKN) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $100.65 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Walken has a market cap of $100.65 million and $1.94 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Walken token can now be bought for $0.0528 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Walken has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Walken Token Profile

Walken’s genesis date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

