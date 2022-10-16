Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 630 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 293.4% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 501.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 386.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.88.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $183.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.24. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

